Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01. The company has a market capitalization of $467.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.