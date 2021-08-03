Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

