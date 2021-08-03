Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

