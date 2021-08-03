Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 551,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 247,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

