Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,380 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,091 shares of company stock worth $5,991,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

