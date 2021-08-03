Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Vonage also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

