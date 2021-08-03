Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.