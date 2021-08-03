W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%.

GRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 15,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.