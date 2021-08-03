Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00256970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $964.03 or 0.02527718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,450,684 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

