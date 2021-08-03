Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

