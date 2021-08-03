Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.29 million-$653.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.88 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.500-$10.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.80.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.28. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $394.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

