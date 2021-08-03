Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 62,408 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

