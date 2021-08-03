Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

