Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. The company had a trading volume of 67,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

