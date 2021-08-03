Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $424,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

