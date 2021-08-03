WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. 68,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,839. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

