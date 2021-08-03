Wedbush Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

NYSE:DIN opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.33. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.