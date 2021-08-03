Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

