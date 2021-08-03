Wedbush Weighs in on Overstock.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Overstock.com stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 231.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 57.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 181,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

