Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

7/12/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new $32.50 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

7/6/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

7/2/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

6/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.