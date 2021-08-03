WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 1,214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

WLYYF stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.