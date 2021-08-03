Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $65.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

