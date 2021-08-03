Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

