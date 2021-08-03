Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 698,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444,316. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.