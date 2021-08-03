Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,500.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,480.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,379.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $913.69 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

