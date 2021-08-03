Wells Fargo & Company Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $256.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.88.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

