Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.39. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 20,432 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

