Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

