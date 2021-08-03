Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 34.7% in July

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

