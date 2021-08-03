Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) versus Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Critical Review

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

53.8% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 49.33% 9.95% 9.29% Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 18.84 $507.80 million $1.12 40.96 Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 29.79 $326.20 million $2.71 58.70

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 11 0 2.85 Franco-Nevada 2 4 5 0 2.27

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $182.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Wheaton Precious Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.