William Blair Begins Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Payoneer Global stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.34% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

