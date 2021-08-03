William Blair Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $24.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

NYSE LH opened at $297.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

