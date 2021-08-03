William Blair Comments on YETI Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $97.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

