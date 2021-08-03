WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,366 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $38,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $151,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

