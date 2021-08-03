Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Up 3.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.89.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

