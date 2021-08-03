WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00254088 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

