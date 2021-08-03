WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.59. 18,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 43,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.