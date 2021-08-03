Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.