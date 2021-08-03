Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $401,685.06 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $401,685.06 and approximately $81,270.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.05 or 0.06562022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.01395898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00363890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00129157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.15 or 0.00596690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00368867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00295790 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

