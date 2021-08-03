Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of WWD traded down $10.79 on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03. Woodward has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

