WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.87

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.87 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 20219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

