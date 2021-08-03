Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $94.88 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $56.58 or 0.00146808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

