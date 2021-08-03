WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 173.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

