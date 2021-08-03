WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,586.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

