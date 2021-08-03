WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

