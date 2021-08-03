Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

