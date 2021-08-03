Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $165.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 357,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,872,493 shares.The stock last traded at $146.24 and had previously closed at $148.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Xilinx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 28,254 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

