XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $86.73 and last traded at $86.73. 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,782 shares of company stock worth $22,963,047 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

