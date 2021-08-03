XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares during the period. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. On average, analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

