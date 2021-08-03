YIELD App 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and $1.27 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,488,581 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

